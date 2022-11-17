An emotional TikTok video has shown a mum who is physically challenged and who uses her legs to carry her baby

The video was posted on August 29 by Gaby Monila and it shows that the mother has no hands so she used her legs to lift the baby to a couch

The emotional clip has gone viral and raked in mother than 13.3 million views, over 385k likes and mother 10k shares

TikTok users have been left feeling emotional over a video of a mother who has no hands.

The short video was posted on the platform by Gaby Monila on August 8 and it shows her using her legs to lift her baby.

She used her legs to lift up the little baby and placed it on the couch. Photo credit: TikTok/@gabymolinads.

In the video which lasted second 20 seconds, she grabbed the baby with her two legs and carefully lifted her to the couch.

She then used her body to gently place her properly on her lap. The way she carried out her motherly function has stunned TikTokers.

She refuses to be a burden

Other videos seen on Gabby's TikTok account suggests that she refuses to be a burden on people.

In one of the videos, she was seen doing other things like feeding herself while holding a cup with her leg.

In another video posted on August 20, she was seen holding a pencil and drawing with her right leg.

Some TikTokers were left in total surprise at what the woman can do even without arms.

One of them identified as @Joy wrote in the comments:

"Best mommy."

Another TikToker, @Faiza Anfuaal said:

"Alhamdulillah, always be grateful of whatever you have."

Watch the video below:

