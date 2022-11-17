A young lady has shown off the building she worked on, revealing how amazing the project turned out

Using a popular TikTok sound, she showed people how her dreams of having a business place became a reality

Many Nigerians who were wowed by the great thing she achieved thronged her comments with "congratulations"

A Nigerian lady, @temilade435, has shared a video of how her dream of owning a building for her business came true.

At the start of the video, she revealed that the process of building was gradual. Her clip was made with the aid of a viral TikTok voiceover.

Many people congratulated the lady and wished her well. Photo source: TikTok/@temilade435

Lady completes her building project

Seconds into the video, the structure was about to be roofed. When the business building was done, the lady looked happy with the result.

She used the clip to inspire her followers that dreams can indeed become realities when worked on.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has close to 100 comments and thousands of likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Officials success said:

"Congratulations dear."

Gina Gina said:

"Congratulation to you dear."

oromidayo oluwashegumidogo said:

"Congratulations more key."

Beckylash said:

"I no get poor friend."

Leckzycrypto said:

"E choke.. chinko me."

