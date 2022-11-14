A Nigerian man, Babatunde Ibukun, has expressed his shock on Twitter after going out for lunch with his professor

Sharing the heartwarming story via the platform, an excited Babatunde revealed how the professor made the warm gesture himself

Social media users who came across the tweet applauded the professor while throwing subtle shades at Nigerian lecturers

A student, Babatunde Ibukun, was shocked to the bones after a foreign professor asked him and his colleagues out for lunch.

Babatunde said it came as a surprise to him since he grew up in Nigeria and never expected such a gesture from a professor.

Professor invites Nigerian student for lunch Photo Credit: @Babatunde Ibukun

Source: Twitter

"Am I dreaming? I had lunch with my professor. It still feels weird! Nigeria has damaged me. He was the one to make the gesture if he can have lunch with us, I mean, and we were discussing. I mean? It’s hard to believe. This is the real culture shock", Babatunde tweeted.

Reactions as man goes for lunch with his professor

Big Propeller said:

"Lmao baba said Nigeria has damaged him. Sir, my Prof took all of us (his project students) for lunch. In fact, we went in his car. Also, there’s a lot of chilled Profs; I even lived with one. In case yo asking, it’s OAU. So, that you didn’t exp it doesn’t mean it’s a Naija thing."

Edet Antigha wrote:

"No, Nigeria didn't. I bantered and still banter with my lecturers, especially during political seasons. Perhaps your undergraduate lecturers weren't friendly. Don't impose your reality on all Nigerian students. Success in your postgraduate studies."

Abbey said:

"You could have tell your story without disparaging Nigeria that gave you free to nothing education but like Omo Ale that you are, u just have to. D damage Nigeria did to you shall be permanent, eyin omo ako ti le ta jati jati. You won't see a Chinese/ India person do this, rubbish."

Analechi added:

"One of our lecturers told us "you can't graduate with an A in my course. A is for God and B is for the Chief lecturers. Beside me taking the course graduated with E". I still remember that pain fresh and sound."

Olori wrote:

"Another ungrateful citizen sighted. A country that subsidized your education so you could continue your studies is the one that harmed you? Just because a white man agreed to take a picture with you doesn't mean you should lose your culture."

See tweet below:

Lady plays with her male lecturer in his office

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that most Nigerian students view their lecturers as serious-minded folks who have little or not time for fun, but a Nigerian lady has proved this perception untrue.

The female Nigerian student shared on TikTok a hilarious video she recorded with her male lecturer right in his office. A wording capturing the central theme of the acted clip read, 'me after submitting plagiarized assignment to my lecturer.' As the caption read, the lady is seen submitting a spiral binded assignment to the academic.

As she made to leave, the man acting out his part called her back to come take the assignment. The lady returned to him with a smile on her face to retrieve the material. The lecturer also had a smile on his face as he faked being serious with her.

Source: Legit.ng