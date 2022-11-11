A female content creator identified as @uche_leona recently pranked a mechanic at his workshop

Dressed in a wedding gown, the lady walked up to the mechanic claiming that they were supposed to be at the church

Reacting to the lady's claim, the mechanic looked at the lady in shock as he denied being any woman's groom

A mechanic was shocked to the bones when a prankster in a wedding gown approached him at his shop.

The lady claimed that they were to get married that day and the mechanic left the church to fix a car.

"Emmanuel what are you doing? Jesus Christ. What are you wearing? Whose car is this? We're meant to be getting married. Everybody is at the reception", she screamed.

"Emmanuel Amadi my husband. You told pastor you want to wee wee and you're here. You're repairing somebody's car. Did you drink? What is this? Why are you denying me? Do you know since when I've been looking for you so that we can finish our wedding?", she added.

Mechanic denies lady in wedding gown

The mechanic looked so confused as he denied getting hooked up with any lady or even intending to get married.

"I don't know you that the truth. I can't leave my job and do wedding", he insisted.

Social media reactions

@zikorah_grams said:

"Please u should keep on bringing girls like this to make it more interesting."

@izzytheicon said:

"Emmanuel amadi, uncle Lekan, mr Solomon; na one person get all this name."

@tav_tv wrote:

"The day thus kind prank go reach my, i won't bother arguing, we'll just go straight to "you may kiss your bride" part."

@jennynazzy00 said:

"Even if am Anadi Emmanuel, l will not get married to u. Let me save this hear Incase anyone likes it,l will come back and watch it."

@erico_tan12 added:

"O boy, see confusion o, na that your wedding gown confused the man, thinking you were serious."

Lady pranks soldier in the market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it. After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier.

The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked. With some conviction, the officer went away with the snack he was given as he maintained a smiling face.

