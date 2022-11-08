A 29-year-old boy, Konboye Ebipade Eugene, has been hailed online for using abandoned slippers to make artwork

The talented artist said his job has also been of benefit to the environment since the slippers are capable of blocking gutters

According to Eugene, he has been in the business for about five years and he has no regrets about it

A 29-year-old Nigerian boy identified as Konboye Ebipade Eugene transforms old slippers into artworks.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, the talented young man said it takes him between one to four months to finish one artwork.

Man uses old slippers to make artworks Photo Credit: @BBC News Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Process of making an artwork

Eugene picks up abandoned slippers on the streets to make his artworks.

According to him, the slippers are usually so dirty, so he leaves them under rain and sun before using them for his artworks.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Eugene gushed over his growth and the fact that his works are beginning to go international.

He said in vernacular:

“I don dey use slippers dey do arts for almost five years now, dat time I be student and dem give us assignment, na from that time I begin dey use am and wen I do di assignment finish, di tin come click, me and di tin click na from dia I kotinu to dey.

"Many of di slipper no dey smell, but dem no dey clean, na why I dey put dem under rain to beat dem, I dey leave dem make sun touch dem too before I go use dem do my work.”

“Pipo dey see dis slippers evriday, but dem no know say somtin good fit come out from dis dirty tin, anytime dem dey see am dem dey always dey wonder from dis tin take come out from dirty tin, how pesin take tink of di process wey e follow na wetin my work dey do be dat and na pipo faces I dey like to do."

Netizens applaud Eugene

Francisca Odele said:

"Congratulations, a lot of glue to be used. Pls ooo let encourage him by buying d finished work."

Jessica Godwin wrote:

"I dey fine my daughter one leg slipper hope is not with u."

Ada Oduh commented:

"Waoooooooo higher higher you go in life. You are highly talented. Nothing is useless everything is useful. More strength bro."

Blessing Evan added:

"May God announce you to the world and may you meet your destiny helpers in Jesus name, Amen. You are gifted bro."

Frank Dorcas reacted:

"Even if I no get money support you I will use my PVC wisely and send all the old shaking men out, and our country will be where people will be proud to call there own."

Kelvin Odekhe stated:

"When I see video of this nature I see what nigeria should have been if all was well. Look at the creativity of a nigerian inside nigeria. Doing the best out of nothing. Nigeria must be better than today."

Damilare added:

"Each house in Africa got one or two talent but who's to help. We can't look up to the government."

