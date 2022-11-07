A hilarious video has captured a little girl disturbing her father who tried so hard to get some sleep

In the trending video on TikTok, the funny girl climbed on her daddy and repeatedly kissed him till he woke up

After completing her mission, she turned in her mum's direction and smiled as her mum filmed the moment

A beautiful little Nigerian girl with fine eyes recently decided not to allow her father to sleep peacefully at night.

A hilarious video shows her waking her dad up with several kisses as he tried to close his eyes.

Little girl says daddy won't sleep Photo Credit: @bobrootman/TikTok

Source: UGC

After waking up, her father stared at her with a frown on his face, but his baby girl was all smiles. She had achieved her mission.

Social media reactions

@sylvesterpatrick3 said:

"Beautiful is amazing to have such a great experience, sending love from Canada."

@seeradepatv1 stated:

"The kisses and smile, I can not wait to experience this."

@user3573571241883 wrote:

"This household side chicks wey no dey fear. Dey can do anything they want and get away with it. Aw."

@izzy_cara remarked:

"He gave her a kiss too."

@irenelegari added:

"Munchie Munchies are so beautiful and adorable, Cutiepie."

@alissymoses730 added:

"Awwwwww she's very beautiful."

@deremie657 added:

"Aww my daughter does dis all the time too. Daughter's are too attached to their fathers someone needs to explain dis mystery cos it's almost everywhere."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng