"Daddy Don't Sleep": Little Girl Stops Dad from Sleeping at Night, Funny Video Keeps People in Stitches
- A hilarious video has captured a little girl disturbing her father who tried so hard to get some sleep
- In the trending video on TikTok, the funny girl climbed on her daddy and repeatedly kissed him till he woke up
- After completing her mission, she turned in her mum's direction and smiled as her mum filmed the moment
A beautiful little Nigerian girl with fine eyes recently decided not to allow her father to sleep peacefully at night.
A hilarious video shows her waking her dad up with several kisses as he tried to close his eyes.
After waking up, her father stared at her with a frown on his face, but his baby girl was all smiles. She had achieved her mission.
Social media reactions
@sylvesterpatrick3 said:
"Beautiful is amazing to have such a great experience, sending love from Canada."
@seeradepatv1 stated:
"The kisses and smile, I can not wait to experience this."
@user3573571241883 wrote:
"This household side chicks wey no dey fear. Dey can do anything they want and get away with it. Aw."
@izzy_cara remarked:
"He gave her a kiss too."
@irenelegari added:
"Munchie Munchies are so beautiful and adorable, Cutiepie."
@alissymoses730 added:
"Awwwwww she's very beautiful."
@deremie657 added:
"Aww my daughter does dis all the time too. Daughter's are too attached to their fathers someone needs to explain dis mystery cos it's almost everywhere."
Watch the video below:
