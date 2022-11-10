A handsome little boy has amazed many netizens on popular app, TikTok, with his perfect use of English

In a trending video, the little boy spoke with a great accent and people marvelled at his intelligence

In the comments section, his proud mother revealed that the little boy was just about to clock four years old

A smart little boy has impressed social media users with his lovely accent.

In a video, the little boy argued with his mother who tried to unplug his phone so she could make use of his charger.

Little boy speaks with sweet accent Photo Credit: @nandalamatthew/TikTok

Source: UGC

The young boy tackled her immediately and asked her to allow his phone to turn green before she unplugs it.

His use of English and accent was so impressive and netizens gushed over his intelligence in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@unclecaleb2 said:

"Something is not adding up. I need to sue my parents. How the hell was I not speaking such good English when I was a kid."

@daphy2560 wrote:

"I just love the fact that he is calm and collected throughout the entire situation, job well done Moma."

@amenzefriday13 stated:

"Just wait a little bit for the green to come up. I love this boy already."

@proudlymama said:

"And at my age I still say it will go off. And here this little boy it will go blackout. Life is hard."

@ndindaann19 commented:

"Wait for green mama why are you in hurry? I love this boy the way he is soo soft not shouting."

@binhobwoy6 added:

"Trust me he speaks even better than some tertiary students in one of the continents I don't wanna mention."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian kid uses oyinbo accent to confuse mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an intelligent little girl has gone viral on social media because of her nice Oyinbo accent.

The girl spoke English Language in a stunning way that has won her so many admirers. In the short TikTok video posted by @lifeofthetwins7, the girl was questioned by a woman believed to be her mother.

Her responses were flawlessly rendered in flowing Oyinbo accent. She was asked asked why her legs were dirty after she came back from school. She explained that she was playing in the sand.

Source: Legit.ng