A young Nigerian lady has shared a screenshot of the funny messages she received from her younger sister

While sharing the screenshot, she lamented over the attitude of her younger sister who always demands money

Netizens have reacted massively to the WhatsApp conversation with many sharing their experiences

A Nigerian lady, Tbillion, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her younger sister.

Sharing the screenshot on Twitter, she revealed that her younger sister is the last born of their family and she lamented over her attitude.

Last born requests for money Photo Credit: @Tbillion40

Source: Twitter

In the messages, the girl first showered praises on her elder sister before proceeding to ask her for money so she can feel her presence.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I miss you. I'm so emotional. In my next life if there is, I will still pick you as my sister again and again. I miss you so much. Send me money so I can feel your presence. Hope you're good. I'm missing you too much these days."

Social media reactions

Kotuma said:

"Come why u no go dey spend on us like that? Me and my twin sis sha needs better treatment even though say my twin sister was a thorn on my own flesh sha. R.I.P to her beautiful soul."

Anointed Awara commented:

"Better corporate ooo, before she starts seeking attention somewhere else. Make she no go start to miss brother Michael."

Orrange being added:

"The funny thing is that she sends all these messages in the same minute, she didn't even pretend like she was checking up on you before she send the real message that she wanted to send."

Wale Akinfesi wrote:

"Lol like my Jrn bro just walks into my room and pick anything as if it's a mall. Baba no talk till I ask. Una dey show us shege."

See tweet below:

Man shares messages his sister sent to group chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Facebook user, Emerald Friday Samuel, has shared a hilarious post on Facebook revealing his sister's action after the strike was called off. The young girl created a WhatsApp group chat where she added all her family members to join the group.

After adding her family to the group, she sent a document to the group chat, listing out all her school demands. This is coming shortly after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its strike which had lasted for several months.

Sharing the screenshots via Facebook, Samuel said: "Audacity crept into my family and disguised as our last born."

Source: Legit.ng