A Nigerian man, Emerald Friday, has revealed the funny thing his sister did just after the ASUU strike was called off

The young girl opened a WhatsApp group and added all her family members to make her demands about school

Reacting to the funny post on Facebook, social media users penned down hilarious comments about the young student

Facebook user, Emerald Friday Samuel, has shared a hilarious post on Facebook revealing his sister's action after the strike was called off.

The young girl created a WhatsApp group chat where she added all her family members to join the group.

Girl creates family WhatsApp group after ASUU strike Photo Credit: Emerald Friday Samuel, Chanin Wardkhain

Source: UGC

After adding her family to the group, she sent a document to the group chat, listing out all her school demands.

This is coming shortly after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its strike which had lasted for several months.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the screenshots via Facebook, Samuel said:

"Audacity crept into my family and disguised as our last born."

Social media reactions

Ajiri Edioso said:

"Excel sheet!! Una must raise that money over sef."

Rahliat Musa commented:

"She even used excel, effort. Please you people should raise funds for her."

Ajijola Habeen commented:

"She was even diligent enough to create and excel sheet. Abeg give am the money jare."

Ugbabe said:

"E shock me. Women in tech."

Deborah Etim added:

"Last Borns are the best!"

See post below:

Lady loads her box with loads of provisions as she resumes school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has made a video of the provisions she is taking to the university. Many were amazed when they saw items like bundles of sachet milk and packs of sweets.

By the time she loaded her luggage with the provisions, it bulged and would not close. She even had the space to insert some bottles of soft drinks. People called her a rich kid. Some of the things that caught people's attention were a carton of noodles, packs of chewing gums, sweets, and cereals.

People implored her not to mess up the opportunity she has as many undergraduates like her cannot boast of what she is taking to school. One of the hashtags she used in her caption suggested she is a "fresher".

Source: Legit.ng