A lady has shown off the hair some professional stylists made for her in Nigeria while she was in her hotel room

Nigerians who read that she paid $50 (N21,926) for the beautiful braids said that she was overcharged

Among those who reacted to her video were foreigners who hoped she paid the stylists more for a good job

A young lady, @essencenichole_, based abroad made an interesting video to show the perfect braids she used the sum of $50 (N21,926.00) to do.

She called the braids knotless ones. The lady said the hairstylists who worked on it spent a total of three hours in her Lagos hotel room so it was at her convenience.

Lady's perfect braids

The US-based lady also loved the fact that the people who worked on her hair were very professional.

Some Nigerians who saw her beautiful braids said that she overpaid for the hair as they would get it for way less in Nigeria.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments and more than 130,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of of the reactions below:

NaiyahScaife asked:

"How did you find them? What’s there info?!?!?"

_latravia__ said:

"Meanwhile in the USA they charging rent, they so pretty."

Tess_iee said:

"As a Nigerian living in Nigeria I know they overcharged you, but you look good."

joy said:

"That’s even a lot in Nigeria, but it’s ok cuz they did good."

Mrsonetake said:

"3 hrs with like 5 people on a head vs 1 person doing it is a BIG difference."

Manou said:

"I would never just give $50! Them braid clean clean!"

She replied:

"Def gave them more!"

Stah Dianabasi said:

"As a Nigerian living in Nigeria, that was so expensive sis trust me...my hair is usually 15dollars."

