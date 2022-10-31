A Nigerian man has lamented bitterly after the entire money in his account was wiped out by a fraudster

The young man said the fraudster was reissued his MTN mobile number and this allowed him to wipe out his account

Sharing his pain with police PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, he appealed to him to help him get back his money

A Nigerian man has broken down in tears after his money was taken by a fraudster.

The young man claimed that MTN had reissued his mobile number to another user because they felt his account was inactive.

Man laments after losing millions Photo Credit: @Benjamin Hundeyin

Source: Twitter

However, the victim claimed the line was not really inactive because he usually receives text messages via the same line once in a while.

Sadly, the line was reissued to another customer who seized the opportunity to wipe out the victim's account.

Sharing the sad ordeal with the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin begged for a solution to get his money back.

Benjamin shared the messages on Twitter with the caption:

"From my DM. Prevention is better than cure! Before travelling for a long time, change your numbers everywhere necessary; or keep them active, topping them up with N100 monthly should suffice. For this case, he’s been advised on how to proceed."

Social media reactions

Chijioke Nwosu said:

"Are mobile operators legally allowed to re-issue lines that have been previously linked with someone else's NIN, BVN, etc? Can any lawyers here help clarify please?"

Gideon said:

"After I lost my 1st number to this during my 1st travel I learnt about MTN keep my sim. This package just cost 500naira every year and the ussd code for it is *365*1#. With this your number won’t be issued to anybody and you’ll be safe. You can keep paying 500 for 10yrs."

IamFunmi added:

"Yea, I was told this too last time I walked into their office. They recycle inactive lines, that he receives SMS isn't enough to make the line active but our telecoms have issues too which should be fixed, active users have similar issues."

Agu Ugbajah commented:

"I think the law governing telecoms in this country has some major flaws in the sense that these telecoms takes no responsibility for damages. I think before a line can be re-issued to a new subscriber, the customer has to be adequately informed and all links to the line terminated."

See tweet below:

