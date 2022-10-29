A young Nigerian man has shared how he and his fiancee who are both AS genotype decided to go ahead and marry

The man revealed that their pastor advised them to pray and fast for one month, and they had the conviction God will give them AA children

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post felt strongly against him going ahead with a union that could put their kids' health at risk

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @ucmchika has gone online to speak about how he and his fiancee are both AS.

His tweet was in response to a pharmacist's post on the platform who spoke about the need for prospecting couples to do genotype, blood group, hepatitis B&C, fertility tests among others.

People felt strongly against his decision to go ahead with marriage plans. Photo source: FabWoman, Pond5

Source: UGC

The man said that after knowing the AS genotype status of themselves, they had to fast for one month on the instruction of their pastor.

During their prayer, he revealed that they decreed against having SS children and God promised them AA children on the last day of their fast.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to him, the only stumbling block in their path to getting marriage is their parents who would not approve of the union.

Read the post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DebMuyi said:

"On rare occasions couples with such genotype scales through. The probability of having an AA is high and also the probability of having an SS is high too."

@divinedarling said:

"Actually you can select the genotype of the fetus before implantation if you are doing IVF, but be ready send 6m upwards."

@Wemmy0500 said:

"Your papa in the lord will put you in trouble. I lost a friend I met in service to sickle cell. I know how pathetic and devastating he always was whenever he was sick. He eventually lost the fight last year. People like you and your papa should be arrested."

@oke_olabode said:

"Don't ever try it o. AS for both of you is a regret you will never be able to stomach. Please and please God is not the author of confusion."

Boyfriend gave girlfriend surprise visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady, @catherine_eko01, shared a short video of the moment her boyfriend who she is in a long-distance relationship with decided to surprise her at her parents' house.

She revealed that before the surprise, the young man had called her five times already. When she eventually woke up from sleep and picked up, he told her to go outside, saying there was someone waiting.

@catherine_eko01 said she thought the person was a deliveryman. When she got outside and opened the gate, she saw her boyfriend with a mini-travelling bag walking towards her.

Source: Legit.ng