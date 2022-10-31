A young lady has shared a funny video of how her mother reacted to the new washing machine she bought for her

Immediately the woman saw the gift, she fell backward into the hands of her children who were ready to give her support

The daughter described her mother's reaction as "extra" as people praised her for blessing the woman on her birthday

A lady, @tattymanzambi, has shared a video of her mother's dramatic reaction when she surprised her with a washing machine for her birthday.

After the delivery company had brought the machine to their house, the woman was taken downstairs to see it.

Many people found the mother's happy reaction very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@tattymanzambi

Lady surprised her mother

Immediately she saw the automatic front loader washer, she went down backwards as if she was on cue.

The woman's daughter said:

"Why are African parents such comedians!!! So I surprised my mum for her birthday and she was so dammm extra. Happy birthday Queen."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 30,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

exauumenda said:

"Now imagine the reaction for a car."

Sash said:

"I’m sorry I screamed I wasn’t expecting the washing mashine."

Mademoiselle Mwanza said:

"As an African mum I’m starting to practice my falls for when my kids surprise me."

FarianneMvuama said:

"This is why I proud to be from Africa drama today drama tomorrow and many more drama."

Sam Mokida said:

"They knew to stand behind her."

Coach Mbappe said:

"Imagine no body were behind her."

