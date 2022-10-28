The sad stories of some single mothers whose relationships crashed recently went viral online.

One of the women cancelled her wedding herself because her fiance's family insisted that she doesn't bring in her child from a previous relationship.

Legit.ng presents 3 single mothers whose relationships ended in a heartbreaking manner.

1. Daniel Favour

TikTok user, @danielfavour877 lamented bitterly on the app after her relationship with her fiance crashed unexpectedly.

She shared chats with her supposed lover who had advised her to sell off the engagement ring he gave to her.

Without giving any reason, he stated that he no longer wants to marry her and advised that she sells off the ring to take care of her daughter.

"Favour go and sell the ring. Use it to take care of your daughter. Like I said, I have moved on. I don't need you anymore so move on as well. I gave you a ring because I wanted to and now I'm done", the man said in the chats.

2. Single mum cancels her wedding

A single mother cancelled her wedding after her fiance's family insisted that she won't move into her husband's house with her child.

The woman said she won't be able to leave her child behind and instead of giving in to such demands, she decided to cancel the wedding.

Thembisele_Q who shared the story on Twitter said:

"I stan this girl. She cancelled her engagement mid-lobola negotiations because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her to move in with her child from her previous relationship."

3. Tolulope Mosebolatan

Tolulope, a single mother of 5, said her relationship with her husband hit the rocks due to irreconcilable differences that bugged their marriage.

According to the woman, she is no longer together with her husband and since then, life has been hellish for her and her kids.

Narrating her shocking story, Tolulope said she clean's people's toilets, estates, compounds, bathrooms, and compounds to be able to buy food for the children.

