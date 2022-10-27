On Wednesday, October 26, students at a high school in Jamaica collapsed during a religious exercise

A staff of the school said over 200 students collapsed and that it happened when a female teacher decided to pray for the students over their behaviour

The affected students have been rushed to medical centres just as the school management had a meeting over it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

There was drama at Oberlin High in St Andrew in Jamaica on Wednesday, October 26 as students collapsed during a devotion.

Classes had to be dismissed early at the school over the incident which is under investigation by the country's Ministry of Education.

Over 200 students were affected. Photo Credit: TikTok/@necia_official

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that the affected students were taken to Lawrence Tavern Health Centre, Stony Hill Health Centre and Kingston Public Hospital.

What actually happened at Oberlin High school

A statement an unnamed staff of the school made to Observer Online, as sighted by LIB, explained that a female teacher was talking with the students about their behaviour and decided to pray for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The staff said the teacher stated that "she got a message" from God which inspired her prayer move. But shortly after the prayer began, students started collapsing.

According to the staff, over 200 students collapsed during the devotion. A video capturing the incident was shared by @necia_official on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

callumlaidford27 said:

"Apparently a teacher did a religious exercise and the children started dropping to the floor and a student died."

SABALIQUEEN13 said:

"Some times its not evil possesions the universe is shifting and the changes are happening the shipt can affect anyone at the eltomagnetic range highet frequency."

T A L I A said:

"Then the principal did admit that she’s the one who stopped and did some spiritual prayer this morning."

warrior#1petal said:

"Some one in that school is responsible for this some one a mix up or dem give up the children dem fe sacrifice. the blood of Jesus christ against dem."

user4402450871353 said:

"No weapons that's form against those kids them at school shall not prosper in the name of jesus let go in the name of jesus let go jesus name free dem."

19-year-old Jamaican girl who works as a mortician

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a Jamaican girl, 19, who works as a mortician.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer West, Campbell disclosed that the idea to become a mortician came to her when she was a grade nine student at Mount Alvernia High School in St James, Jamaica.

Her mother supported her love for mortuary work and even helped her get a voluntary service at the Delapenha Funeral Home in Montego Bay for one month. Campbell renders funeral services and visits the mortuary to assist when she is called upon or misses attending to dead bodies.

Source: Legit.ng