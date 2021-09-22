A Nigerian man who had accused a pastor on social media of destroying a marriage of 12 years by marrying his wife is set to tie the knot with another lady

Ben Bright Orlu's new wedding which will hold on Saturday, September 25th comes less than two months after the call out

The couple's wedding invite and pre-wedding photoshoot have surfaced on social media, sparking mixed reactions

Barely two months after calling out a pastor on social media, a Nigerian man, Ben Bright Orlu, has found a new heartthrob.

In early August, Ben had called out Pastor Moses Adeeyo of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State for marrying his wife of 12 years.

The marriage will hold on Saturday, September 25 Photo Credit: Wehere Sidney Terrence

Source: Facebook

The Rivers indigene seems to have moved on and is set to remarry.

Ben's pre-wedding photos and traditional wedding invite was shared on Facebook by Wehere Sidney Terrence who celebrated the couple.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ben's wedding to Justina Oko will take place on Saturday, September 25th in Unwana Afikpo North LGA of Ebonyi state.

Acknowledging the congratulatory message from Wehere while confirming the new development, Ben shared the post with the message "Than."

Mixed reactions trail the wedding invite

Goteh Kc Nubor wondered:

"Why do you like people answering Tina sef? You should your lessons by now from the Tina's."

Shantell Vivian thought:

"So u get person u already wan marry why didn't u just allow ur ex wife to enjoy her home..u wanted to just spoil her name and drag the innocent man.

"Karma will sure visit u."

Justina Nosike Obiji said:

"Why the noise he has someone that he wants to even marry and they were just disturbing us. Anyways congratulations."

Smart Kay commented:

"Congratulations Ben... A new beginning. It only gets better. Remain the winner always.

"Make sure you that thing cannot return to your life again ooo."

Lady accused of marrying her pastor reacts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the lady who was accused of marrying her pastor had reacted to the allegations.

In new videos shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblog, the lady identified as Tina Adeeyo refuted all the man's claims.

In her reaction, the teary lady revealed that contrary to her estranged hubby Ben's statement, she had already ended her marriage to him for over a year.

Tina stated that she had left Ben's house in November 2020 after she couldn't take his abuse and maltreatment anymore. While also revealing that Ben made her take an oath against her faith, she accused him of plunging her into huge debts.

Source: Legit.ng News