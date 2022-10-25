A pretty woman stormed the saloon and pulled down her signature dreadlocks which she has carried for many years

Sly Huncho, the talented saloonist who did the job shared the video of the pretty lady's new looks after the dreads were removed

While many TikTokers praised her new looks, others were heartbroken that the dreads were pulled own

The stunning new looks of a lady who cut off her enduring dreadlocks has gone viral on TikTok.

Talented saloonist, Sly Huncho captured the video of the lady before and after he finished work on her hair.

After cutting the dreads, the lady has an astonishing new smile. Photo credit: TikTok/@getslyced.

Source: UGC

In the first scene, the lady was seen with her full dreadlocks which have grown very long and looked impressive.

The video shows that she must have put a lot of efforts in maintaining it over the years because it looked really stunning.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She removes her dreads after 12 years

Sly commenced work on the dreads, pulling it down like trees and left the lady with a low hair. A caption on the video suggested she has carried it for 12 years.

However, the end result left everyone stunned. Her new looks was even more amazing.

Some persons in the comment section suggested that her face changed to that of a man.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Warzoneking25 said:

"What are you doing she want to braids."

@JadenDaKey commented:

"Bro did gender swap."

@TikTok tiktok reacted:

"Bro, what product did you used to get the waves?"

@High commented:

"Bro was holding back tears."

@ReptyloS said:

"One of the best barbers on TikTok no cap."

@mailk reacted:

"I have been trying to get waves for the longest he can do it in a couple minutes."

@your said:

"What do you ask for when you ask the barber to give you waves."

@user NondoBee said:"

"Beautiful."

@Itz_Gus1 said:

"For those who are hating it's her body it's her choice."

Lady cuts down her hair in live video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported of a lady who cut her long hair in a live Tiktok video.

The young lady who is from Nigeria really had a long hair but said she wanted something different.

After she pulled it down even as many of her followers said they were heartbroken.

Source: Legit.ng