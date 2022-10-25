An electrician has amazed netizens on social media after showing off the staircase he worked on

In a video shared on TikTok, the electrician walked gently on the stairs and lights came on without pressing any switch

Reacting to the clip, netizens showered tons of praise on the electrician over his creativity

A talented electrician has proudly shown off the work which he handled in an uncompleted mansion.

The viral clip showed the electrician walking on a staircase inside the mansion, and lights automatically turned on as he climbed.

Electrician shows off automatic lighting staircase Photo Credit: @bobby_citilight/TikTok

The golden-coloured lights sparkled brightly and netizens gushed over the beauty of the staircase.

Social media reactions

The design has stunned people on social media as several netizens pray for wealth to enjoy the good things in life.

However, some others criticized the design claiming that an electrical fault might lead to shock.

@ellas_flawless said:

"Me that’s always sneaking to the kitchen to drink juice and eat meat from stew, definitely not for me."

@tommywa_: wrote:

"Until 1 wire cut. Person con shock. Watin kill ham? na designers staircase."

@fres_her1 opined:

"The light is supposed to show ahead not behind so you can see where you’re going more."

@jeanbaptiste457 reacted:

"Electric bill. It's depending how many times you have walked."

@imkfd_badboi reacted:

"NEPA dey watch ur foot step."

@edithedema stated:

"My husband own don finish dis na waiting I go take catch am but wait ooo ona no get d sirin own way go Dey blow whistle."

@callmejhefrey__ said:

"This staircase be like the one make them Dey follow go heaven."

@cuteness_ny added:

"I wan use water and mop clean. GBAM! Electric SHOCK. NO THANKS."

Beautiful interior of a mud house with AC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the saying that a book shouldn't be judged by its cover has again been affirmed after a man stunned the internet with the inside look of his mud house.

Like every other mud house, the man's house exterior wore the look of something popularly seen in underdeveloped areas or an abode by someone who is not well to do. But its interior quickly rubbishes any of such thought. A short video capturing its luxurious interior was shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram and got many talking.

The sitting room had an air conditioner, exotic cushion chair, beautiful paintings as well as other fittings usually obtainable in a 5-star-hotel. He gave a peep into his well-designed bedroom with an array of workout shoes, caps and a Rolex watch he claimed was bought for N100k. The location of the house could not be ascertained as of the time of making this report.

