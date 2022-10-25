A video of a model displaying a fashion product on a runway has left social media buzzing with mixed reactions

In the video, he is seen wearing what appears to be a white shirt pulled upwards before he proceeds to bite and chew it

The shirt was reportedly made of chocolate, but the model's demonstration has left some people amused

While many people continue to argue that fashion shows aren't necessarily just about displaying wearable clothes but also art, some theatrics on the runway often leave people scratching their heads.

A trending video is yet another reminder of the eccentricity of fashion designers as it shows a model eating what, at first, appears to be a shirt.

Photos of model eating chocolate shirt. Credit: @lessiwore

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by Instagram fashion news blogger, @lessiwore, a model is seen walking down a runway with his shirt pulled upwards - at least that is what it appears to look like.

However, on a closer look, we see the model biting off a piece of the shirt, and then he proceeds to chew it.

According to the caption, the top was made of chocolate.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to video of model on the runway

michaelarnoldxx:

"the way he ate it up….but left crumbs."

seekellercolor:

"For those who always need a snack."

faisaljxmil:

"Fashion show is always a joke to me."

whyisyouherewhy:

"He ate. Literally."

tonytenderoni:

"The walk…the big Godzilla bite and it breaking everywhere just looks awkward like what’s the message here is this designer camp? "

sherlockian_demigod:

“You’re going to walk on stage with the shirt in your mouth, then take a DRAMATIC bite, and reveal its CHOCOLATE.” “Uh…okay?”

templedweller:

"Every day lately, fashion shows get dumber."

beingbrandonlee:

"Fashion is so boring now. "

the_sim_of_all_trades:

"Right. That's enough internet for today."

