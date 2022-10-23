While a Nigerian woman was making a video in her sitting room, her house help suddenly interrupted her

The pretty young girl was holding a broom which she raised up to the camera as her boss looked at her in shock

Social media users have penned down their thoughts about the video with many insisting that the boss must be nice

A Nigerian woman has shared a video of herself goofing around with her beautiful house help.

In the hilarious video, the young woman was recording herself dancing when her house help suddenly bumped into her video.

House help whines waist for madam Photo Credit: @bosschicogeh/TikTok

The young girl held up a broom to the camera and her boss got shocked by her action as she stared at her in awe.

The house help immediately left the scene but came back shortly afterwards to show off her whining skills.

Her boss was so speechless and at the end part of the video, she could no longer hold her laughter.

Netizens applaud nice boss

@erico_tan12 stated:

"It's good the domestic workers are free and can relate with you as their loved one, not just a subhuman. Thank you so much for your love."

@glophinaheavensbo reacted:

"I suddenly remembered one wicked Aunty, that lady showed me pepper Promax, I thank God I don’t look like what I went through. God bless you for this."

@lauxsskincare said:

"Anyone noticed the lady in the black top? Edey shake I love the vibes tho ."

@gracia2373 reacted:

"The world isn’t really that difficult just some humans who see their selves as mini gods. God bless you ma’am for this humility."

@sweetdora19 stated:

"Heerh the lady in skirt and black top eii she dancing to Odoyewu challenge twerk mu promax she didnt come to play she understood the assignment."

@schokohertz1 asked:

"Where can I submit my application, for the post of Senior househelp?"

@charbmigan added:

"Am sure because you have good heart that's why domestic are free with you. May God bless you and your children."

Watch the video below:

