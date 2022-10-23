A Nigerian boy, doubleman, recently met a soldier and handed a note to him but the soldier was not having it

After handing the soldier the letter, the boy immediately ran off before the soldier could get to him

Social media users have reacted to the viral video with many advising the boy not to play such risky pranks on a soldier

A Nigerian soldier was surprised after a young man walked up to him and handed him a piece of paper.

The soldier opened the letter only to see words that he never expected. He got surprised and looked back but the young man already ran off.

Man gives soldier a letter Photo Credit: @doubleman_/TikTok

Source: UGC

The content of the letter read:

"See as you dey bounce. You get luck say I dey happy. You for collect now now."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After reading the letter, the soldier took off his cap and turned back immediately but the boy already fled the scene. Another came forward to know what was wrong and the soldier handed the letter to him to read.

Social media reactions

@binrashid03 stated:

"Mothers are at home praying to God to protect they child but the son love vawulence so much."

@preciousmiracle83 commented:

"God I can imagine the way his heartbeat immediately he saw the other soldier."

@prettynono4u wrote:

"You get luck next time squeeze the paper well well so that b4 him go open am u don go far."

@iam_chag reacted:

"If to say dat oda soldier catch you sound wey u suppose use for this vid b ologbon ju, ogbon ogbon iwo li gbon ju."

@eghosaomofomwan said:

"Am so happy to be a Nigerian oooo d country alone na vibe on he own oooo."

@an_obvi_comrade said:

"The fact that the other one did not know what's happening. Thanks to your mom's late night prayers."

@saedeeq stated:

"The thing be say, all soldiers too they watch dis video o, next time someone tries dis, dem go first hold am b4 opening d paper.guys be wise o."

@wizzybellaalexanda added:

"Prank were other people dey do in peace e reach ur turn. Na end army u won make dey start for Nigeria mettwwww."

Watch video below:

Lady pranks soldier at the market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady who always makes prank videos on her TikTok page has in a clip played one on an unsuspecting military officer.

In the clip, the lady carried an empty bucket in a market as she approached a soldier to help her bring it down. The man thought the bucket had heavy loads in it. After the man assisted her, she smiled and brought out a pack of snacks for the soldier.

The man playfully wanted to smack her when he saw that he had been pranked. With some conviction, the officer went away with the snack he was given as he maintained a smiling face.

Source: Legit.ng