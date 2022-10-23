A Nigerian lady who has a 'tomboy' look has finally proven to people that she is a woman and not a man

Eneh took to her TikTok handle to share a video to show people how feminine she looks in a new ankara dress she made

Previously, many TikTokers were confused on what could be her gender due to her tomboyish appearance in her videos

A Nigerian lady who looks like a man has gone far and wide to prove that she is, indeed a girl.

Previously, Eneh's fans on TikTok were largely confused about her gender because of her tomboyish looks and behaviour.

Eneh ditched her tomboy looks and slayed in ankara dress. Photo credit: TikTok/@enehofficial94.

But in a new TikTok video, Eneh went as far as sewing an ankara dress to show off her impressive feminine features.

I'm a girl, Eneh says

In the short clip, Eneh said she she decided to sew the dress by herself to prove that she is a girl.

Other videos on her handle shows her looking boyish and many times confusing her followers, many of whom asked for clarifications.

Her new video has not gone unnoticed as TikTokers took to the comment section to annalyse it and give their verdit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Many of her followers on TikTok have showered her with admiration and told her to slay as she wants since it is God who created her the way she is.

@Vincent Ezeikpe commented:

"Baby I love you so much. Sweet and beautiful."

@The powerful letter .L.O.V.E commented:

"Just do yourur thing. Na God make you darling. Much love."

@Edetson said:

"Please you people should allow my baby to rest."

@Jay Jay commented:

"Oya make unah clear road for my baby girl."

@action energy said:

"Good job my lovely."

@Ogbaniko Godwin70 reacted:

"Always looking beautiful and so pretty."

Source: Legit.ng