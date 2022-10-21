A dare devil truck driver has stirred TikTok reactions after riding his vehicle around town without front tires

The truck was seen navigating a major road almost as if there was nothing wrong with it, but it has scared many people

Despite the missing front tires, the driver did not mind at all as he left people in shock as to how he drove the truck in such state

Reactions have trailed a video of big truck cruising on a major road without front tires.

The driver of the truck has been accused of endangering his life and those of other road users because of the state of the vehicle.

The truck without front tires has generated reactions on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@saleemsmart4.

In the short clip posted on TikTok by Saleem Smart, the truck pulled up in a busy road and then turned almost as if nothing was wrong with it.

People were left wondering how the driver is able to move the vehicle without causing a major accident on the road.

It is not yet known where the video was recorded, but it has caused a serious stir online.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@#ola 101 commented:

"Nothing is impossible in my country."

@Yetiኦጵያ said:

"My nose direction towards somebody else’s business."

@Tebogo Lenepa said:

"I don't know which country is this neh, but Definitely the continent is Africa."

@Fantasia commented:

"Made in which country please."

@lovelace167 said:

"They removed the suspension the truck was built with two front suspensions."

@MH.AlshayaQ8 said:

"Who made this? Totally shock….Show this to Tesla."

@BlackGirl Adepa commented:

"Is the driver driving or the car is driving?"

@EMRAN 143 clarified:

"Steering attached with front pair wheel, it's possible but dangerous."

Nigerian man drives his car with one tire missing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian man drove into town in a car that has one of its back tires removed.

In the short clip which was sighted on TikTok, the driver sped off on a major road without caring what would happen to him or his passengers.

TikTokers reacted in a frenzy as some said the man was endangering his own life.

Source: Legit.ng