A Mazda car has been spotted speeding with only three tires, raising serious questions about the safety of the occupants

In a video, the car was racing towards an overhead bridge, but it didn't seem the driver or the occupants were worried

People are even insinuating that the driver is using charms because of how smoothly the car moved on three wheels

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a Mazda car spotted running on three wheels on a road believed to be in Nigeria.

The actual location where the car was spotted in Nigeria was not disclosed. In the comment section, some people were insinuating that the car was spotted in Lagos, but this is not confirmed.

Social media users have been stunned by the Mazda car running on 3 wheels. Photo credit: TikTok/@sammygadget.

Source: UGC

The driver and the occupants seem oblivious to the fact that the car only had three wheels. The car was seen racing towards an overhead bridge.

It is not clear if there was an incident before the video was recorded, but it has left people wondering how the driver managed to move the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The video was seen on the TikTok handle of @sammygadget.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to video

A lot of reactions have trailed the video. One TikToker clearly said the driver is using voodoo. See other reactions below:

@Adeomoade_90 said:

"Nigeria my country."

@paulingrichmond said:

"This must be okirika fayawo... wahala for who no understand my language."

@lsreal75 remarked:

"Nah juju be this."

@user4206035595626 said:

"Something magic is going on."

@Omo Ade Banjo said:

"No be juju be this?"

Tesla electric car spotted with strange plate number

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a vehicle was seen carrying a strange plate number in Lagos.

The Tesla electric car had an inscription saying "Fuel LOL" instead of a normal plate number.

No one knew why the car owner decided to carry such a plate number, but netizens said that the owner wanted to intimidate other road users.

According to them, the Tesla owner feels on top of the world that his car does not use fuel. They said that the "Fuel Lol" inscription is a mockery of cars run by fuel.

Source: Legit.ng