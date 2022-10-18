A young man stopped a police officer who was making a call to tell her how very beautiful she is

The female officer was surprised by the sudden compliment from the stranger as she kept laughing

Many people who reacted to the video agreed with the man that the officer is as pretty as he described her

A viral video showing the moment a young man stopped a female police officer in the US as he commented on how beautiful she is has stirred massive reactions.

He got the lady's attention by saying "excuse me m'am". When the officer turned, he went ahead to compare her beauty to a candy. At that moment, the police officer laughed at the compliment.

Many people said that the lady is indeed very beautiful. Photo source: TikTok/@mycustomerservice

Beautiful American police officer

The man asked the officer who just kept laughing if he could have her number. Seconds after, he jokingly asked the officer to move to the wall and put her hands behind her back as if he was arresting her.

Many people who watched the clip said that the police officer is so beautiful.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

KAYB said:

"I woulda been arrested dat day."

Profile said:

"She is pretty."

David Walker said:

"You’ve got to sing 'Mrs Officer; by Lil Wayne next time lol."

Matt said:

"Ayyyeee she was feeling the vibes!"

William Jamison said:

"Nah cause she really is fioneeee."

Jair Merino said:

"Yooo that was smooth as silk son."

jasonallen8002 said:

"She's a cutie too and humbled with it.."

Ms.Tasha Goddess said:

"Best pick up line in American history."

Kai said:

"You gotta wait til she off the phone…her main could be on the line lmao."

The Chosen 1 said:

"How you keep finding all these fine Ahh cops, like this a Guinness record or something."

Spectacularhaircut2.7max said:

"Oh my word!!!! She's a baddie. ONG."

Another man saw a beautiful policewoman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man in the UK made a clip showing when he met a beautiful female police officer at a carnival.

In the video, he screamed "arrest me please". The police officer blushed at the compliment she was getting from the civilian.

At one point in the video, he showed people how well dressed the policewoman is to highlight her beauty. The lady could not stop laughing.

