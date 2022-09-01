Global site navigation

“Please Arrest Me”: Man Gushes at Sight of Pretty UK Policewoman in Video, People Drag Him Away
People

“Please Arrest Me”: Man Gushes at Sight of Pretty UK Policewoman in Video, People Drag Him Away

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A young man at the Notting Hill Carnival in the UK has shared his experience meeting a pretty policewoman
  • In a video he posted online, he kept screaming for the officer to arrest him because she was so beautiful
  • The young man's friends had to drag him away from the scene where he was putting up a funny show

A young man in the UK has made a video showing when he met a beautiful female police officer at a carnival.

In the video, he screamed "arrest me please". The police officer blushed at the compliment she was getting from the civilian.

At a point in the video, he showed people how well dressed the policewoman is to highlight her beauty. The lady could not stop laughing.

As he kept praising the woman and stretching his hand towards her, a man held him and dragged him away from the scene.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 1,000 shares.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

delsingh375 said:

"she's beautiful she can arrest me anyday."

korexforex said:

"EFFORTLESSLY PRETTY!!!"

Vanessa Bibi Salima Khan said:

"she def. loves the compliment, her colleague just there smiling."

Jugg said:

"Dying for nyash on a different level."

Kingdom said:

"I nearly broke my ankle running to the comments."

cHARRLY.k said:

"Bruhh I could literally feel bros feelings."

Fraser said:

"ong she could put me in a cell i would not care."

Crystal Pagana said:

"The way police are getting hyped in this carnival next years they’re all gonna want to go."

Friday&co.Essential’s said:

"She’s gorgeous, she looks Indian. I love Indian Caribbean women."

Female bouncer danced in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who works as a bouncer made a clip, asking people to tell her their opinions about female bouncers.

In the clip, the lady wore a face mask with her body all kitted up for work. She danced, maintaining a dramatic facial look in the TikTok video.

People had many things to say when she asked:

"What do you hear about female bouncers?"

Source: Legit.ng

