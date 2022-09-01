“Please Arrest Me”: Man Gushes at Sight of Pretty UK Policewoman in Video, People Drag Him Away
- A young man at the Notting Hill Carnival in the UK has shared his experience meeting a pretty policewoman
- In a video he posted online, he kept screaming for the officer to arrest him because she was so beautiful
- The young man's friends had to drag him away from the scene where he was putting up a funny show
A young man in the UK has made a video showing when he met a beautiful female police officer at a carnival.
In the video, he screamed "arrest me please". The police officer blushed at the compliment she was getting from the civilian.
At a point in the video, he showed people how well dressed the policewoman is to highlight her beauty. The lady could not stop laughing.
"I'm grateful I never left him": Lady who started dating boyfriend when he was poor shares sweet love story
As he kept praising the woman and stretching his hand towards her, a man held him and dragged him away from the scene.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 800 comments with more than 1,000 shares.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
delsingh375 said:
"she's beautiful she can arrest me anyday."
korexforex said:
"EFFORTLESSLY PRETTY!!!"
Vanessa Bibi Salima Khan said:
"she def. loves the compliment, her colleague just there smiling."
Jugg said:
"Dying for nyash on a different level."
Kingdom said:
"I nearly broke my ankle running to the comments."
cHARRLY.k said:
"Bruhh I could literally feel bros feelings."
Fraser said:
"ong she could put me in a cell i would not care."
Crystal Pagana said:
"The way police are getting hyped in this carnival next years they’re all gonna want to go."
Friday&co.Essential’s said:
"She’s gorgeous, she looks Indian. I love Indian Caribbean women."
Female bouncer danced in video
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who works as a bouncer made a clip, asking people to tell her their opinions about female bouncers.
In the clip, the lady wore a face mask with her body all kitted up for work. She danced, maintaining a dramatic facial look in the TikTok video.
People had many things to say when she asked:
"What do you hear about female bouncers?"
Source: Legit.ng