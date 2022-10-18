Two years after being admitted into the University of Calabar, a Nigerian lady has been stuck in 100-level

Teejay said she gained admission into the school at the age of 16 and she has now clocked 18 in the same class

In a viral TikTok video, Teejay blamed the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU for her misfortune

A Nigerian lady has tackled ASUU in a TikTok video for making her to be stuck in one class.

Teejay, a student of the University of Calabar, UNICAL said she was admitted into the school when she was just 16.

According to Teejay, she was admitted at the age of 16 and she is now 18. Photo credit: TikTok/@teej.a.y.y.

But Teejay has been unable to progress to the next class despite spending two years in the school.

She has lamented that she has clocked 18 in 100 level when she is supposed to have gone beyond that.

Teejay captioned the video:

"Nice one ASUU."

This means she is heaping the entire blame on the union of academic dons.

ASUU strike called off

The strike embarked upon by the union was recently called off after 8 months.

During those 8 months, students in public universities were at home with many of them getting pregnant or getting married.

The latest video shared by Teejay is another sign of the effects of the strike.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@IPHONE GADGET STORE said:

"Me too."

@Kisaki Tetta commented:

"Na here we gather dey."

@oneandonlyfatboi said:

"Asuu being doing the most."

@Machi commented:

"We dey here together!!"

@Esther Inyang said:

"ASUU till we marry?"

@Rasheed Stanley said:

"Omo I think say na only me."

@user8650024419176 said:

"Me am even planning on leaving that school. I don tire for that woman."

Lady stuck in 100 level in UNILAG

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was stuck in 100 level years after being admitted into the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

According to the lady, ASUU is partly responsible for her delay, as she also said they did not start classes immediately after admission.

A lot of people were stunned by her revelation because she said she spent four years in the class without moving forward.

Source: Legit.ng