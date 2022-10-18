A Nigerian man whose wife gave birth to twins after 16 years of marriage has shared his mindblowing testimony

Speaking during a recent interview, the young man stated that he never allowed pressure from family to affect their marriage

The excited father of two went ahead to narrate how his faith in God helped him to overcome all the challenges they faced

A Nigerian couple, Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Akinmoluwayan made headlines following the birth of their twin babies after 16 years of marriage.

Speaking on the great testimony in his life, the father of two gave gratitude to God for answering their prayers after 16 years.

Couple welcome twin babies after 16 years Photo Credit: @dailytrust

Source: UGC

He also disclosed that his wife turned 50 years old this year while he turned 52.

The couple shared their testimony in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), sighted on Daily Trust.

“This year August 12, my wife clocked 50. We gave birth to the babies on September 27, 2021, at Federal Medical Centre, Abuja,” the husband said.

"Because we are Christians and we have decided by God’s grace that we have to make this marriage work, we did not allow pressure from here and there to weigh us down.

“We were expecting God to give us children but even if it didn’t come, we were determined that we won’t break our home.

“And God, so faithful, decided to honour us and gave us these twins,” he added.

On her part, his wife, Mrs Akinmoluwayan said she felt good and happy to welcome and dedicate her babies.

“During the course of getting pregnant and you have miscarr*ages, discouragement comes. But in the midst of three miscarr*ages, God gave us the two wonderful boys,” she said.

Couple welcome twins after 10 years of childlessness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian couple has just welcomed a set of twins, after waiting for a total of 10 years before their blessings arrived.

The arrival of the children, a male and a female has been called a miracle. When the story was shared online, many Nigerians congratulated the couple for their bundles of joy.

Immediately the story was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, congratulatory comments started pouring in for the couple. Also, Ogbe Emma, a family member who originally shared the story said the coming of the babies was nothing but an act of God.

