"It's the Nose for Me": Mum of Twins Shares Throwback Video of Her Baby Bump, Netizens React
- A Nigerian lady, Tosin Torsh, has surprised people online after showing off her pregnancy transformation
- In a viral video shared on social media, the mother revealed how pregnancy drastically changed her looks
- Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people sharing their experiences during pregnancy
A new mother has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of her baby bump.
The young mother who birthed twin babies with her husband, revealed how her baby bump looked like when she was pregnant.
In a series of videos, the woman flaunted her protruding belly and netizens were quick to point out that her face looked fatter. Some others claimed twin pregnancy comes with a swollen nose.
At the end part of the clip, she showed off her twin babies and social media users gushed over their beauty.
Reactions as mum of twins shows off her baby bump
@unique_x_ella reacted:
"How twin pregnancy can chage nose ehh.'
@user6099129842115 said:
"Congs dia, I pray that God answers ma prayers one day with another baby."
@abeke2525 stated:
"Congratulations na so I dey see belle since morning. Na sign be this I will be celebrated soon."
@marianoghenerunor commented:
"I tap into ur testimony in thy mighty name of Jesus christ Amen."
@tianafashionstore reacted:
"Congrats sis belle na ur mate Gosh. May all mothers be blessed."
@antikonuaba said:
"Congratulations well done. but pregnancy do u well well. Strong woman. we thank God for your life."
@shes_anny said:
"And you had twins before, wow. Abeg remain twins for me oh."
@danielndyoma:
"Congratulations to you on your twins, it's always the nose."
Watch the video below:
Mum who gave birth to 4 babies shows off baby bump
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos of a Nigerian woman's baby bump have stirred massive reactions from people on social media.
Years ago, the pretty young mother gave birth to quadruplets named Camille, Casper, Carissa, and Casen. She made headlines severally after sharing adorable videos with her four children, and some people wished to see photos of her baby bump.
Moments ago, she shared a photo slide of herself when she was still pregnant, and the photos melted hearts online.
Source: Legit.ng