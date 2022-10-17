A Nigerian lady has made a video of the things she was packing for school as she resumes after months of strike

The undergraduate wowed many people with a box filled with provisions that will ensure she has everything she needs

TikTokers begged her not to misuse the opportunity her parents have given her, as many do not have half of her food items

A Nigerian lady has made a video of the provisions she is taking to the university. Many were amazed when they saw items like bundles of sachet milk and packs of sweets.

By the time she loaded her luggage with the provisions, it bulged and would not close. She even had the space to insert some bottles of soft drinks. People called her a rich kid.

One of the lady's bags did not close because there were too many things in it. Photo source: TikTok/@adeey._.zeh

Box filled with goodies

Some of the things that caught people's attention were a carton of noodles, packs of chewing gums, sweets, and cereals.

People implored her not to mess up the opportunity she has as many undergraduates like her cannot boast of what she is taking to school. One of the hashtags she used in her caption suggested she is a "fresher".

A second video she shared showed the moment she folded her clothes into a separate box.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, her video has gathered over 20,000 likes and close to 2,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Glo_ria said:

"Am I the only one asking why the provisions were going into a luggage?"

Real_Keji said:

"I just pray my younger brothers enjoy what I didn't taste a bit from at all, never had experience of this at all."

Mudiaga Enajero said:

"u need to see me with 1 basket of garri,2 custard of rice,1 pack of noodles and half basket of beans to Aau."

omodano said:

"Wawu, bag like supermarket."

Janadaa said:

"aunty just tell us that you're going to school to eat."

ekechukwupascalin said:

"awwwn rich kid, but please don't abuse this opportunity because people like me no dey even see half of what you are carrying to school."

