A video of a little girl giving a breakdown of the cost of the pieces of jewellery on her has gone viral online

In the video, she is seen leaving a store in the company of two bodyguards before she grants audience to the curious person behind the camera

Several internet users have reacted to the video, with some expressing shock at the cost of her ensemble

The confidence of a little girl, reportedly the daughter of a billionaire, has left quite a number of people impressed.

Little girl shows off her expensive jewellery. Credit: @hausaroom

Source: Instagram

In a trending video, the girl is asked about the cost of her ensemble while exiting a store in the company of two men believed to be her bodyguards.

She politely obliges the person behind the camera and then proceeds to name the costs of the jewellery spotted on her and point out the ones that were gifted to her.

In the end, she names a cost to the tune of N28.7 million (£58,500) as the total.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to billionaire daughter's video

fizzsugar_fizzmeals:

"She’s wearing a small country’s GDP "

xaenerb:

"No one will tension me, heaven is the goal."

maimonaiy:

"If na politician pikin for naija small time EFCC go send invitation."

black_ballerina2:

"All dis one will not matter in the grave I refuse to be intimidated."

ramatuayinla:

"Na, not staged the gal is aware of the worth of all her stuff. Look at the confidence dem don they coach her since"

naphee_herself:

"This too doesn’t matter in heaven."

lulublak:

"Accessories alone kenan fa darling, Omo we just might be shocked at how much her clothes will be."

missischubby:

"If she knows the price….she is not a billionaires daughter."

Source: Legit.ng