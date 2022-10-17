A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment a man paid a visit to Wizkid’s alleged childhood home in Surulere

The individual made sure to take a brief tour of the building and put the grassy surroundings on full display

Social media users had different things to say, with some suggesting that the house still looks good compared to where some other people live

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid became a topic of discussion on social media after a video showing his alleged childhood home surfaced online.

Apparently, an individual had paid a visit to the Surulere neighbourhood where the singer grew up and he was led to the house where Wizkid allegedly lived.

Surulere bungalow where Wizkid allegedly lived as a child. Photo: @wizkidnews/@gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a video shared online, the man was heard expressing his surprise as residents in the area confirmed that the music star once lived there.

The man proceeded to get a brief tour of the modest bungalow and he captured the grassy surroundings while expressing reservations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

munet.kay said:

"Normally all of us get story to tell. Some of us na mud house for village dem born us. But thank God for today."

_like2love said:

"Some wealthy people today grew up in a place worst than this . I don’t see the big deal in this . Besides kudos to wizkid for making it big."

olarach60 said:

"They want turn wizkid childhood house to exhibition centre una no get work, sapa meet joblessness ."

tkinzystar said:

"Why is he laughing? If I show you where I grew up you will understand that this house is a mansion. U dey whyne me ?"

_noble0529 said:

"You know how much them dey Rent this kind Apartment for lag, most especially in Surulere?."

teejoejazz said:

"This place even better self… Come where dem born me and where I was raised. You go all cry. This place your showing was a best house back then. Wizkid parents are rich, take it or leave it."

Wizkid flaunts the interiors of his new ride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid confirmed part of the reason he is referred to as the ‘Biggest Bird’ as he flaunted his new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Wizkid, who is known for his low-key lifestyle, shared a picture of the interior of the expensive whip.

The picture left many fans and followers of the Nigerian singer gushing as many continued to hail him on social media.

Source: Legit.ng