A female-like doll named Mary has become an internet sensation after a video showing it learning in school was shared online

Like human students, Mary sports a uniform, sits in class and does other school activities with other pupils

The lady who took the doll to school showed how she wore it pants and uniform and dressed its hair like it were a kid

Videos of a doll named Mary attending a nursery school with other humans have elicited mixed reactions online.

A lady identified as Lydia Kamz shared a video on TikTok of her in a tricycle as she took Mary the doll to Standard Nursery and Preparatory school in Sierra Leone.

The doll learns like every other pupil in the nursery school. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lydiakamz

Lydia, a teacher in the school, is seen dressing up Mary in pants and uniform like the other kids.

Other snaps taken at the school showed Mary learning in a class filled with children. In another picture, teachers gathered around the doll to take snaps.

Mary had a playtime with some kids in what looked like a play space at the school. Lydia said the doll is to aid in learning. In one of the snaps, Lydia placed Mary on a table for all the kids to see as she taught.

Social media reactions

Maame kyi said:

"All fun and games until Mary starts driving to school."

justnaa said:

"So no one is talking about Mary’s diaper huh plus the soundtrack is even scary now."

user6635281804303 said:

"Na mama Mary craze passsssee as she take time iron Mary uniform."

user8889236802997 said:

"Na una no no say d doll dey alive when na only she and the doll dey house, dem dey talk."

ahmarachii said:

"Lmao till that doll talks back in class."

AYANFE said:

"I pity una make hin just turn to baby choki Iku pa yii."

