A Nigerian lady, Lydia, caused a commotion on social media after she celebrated building a simple house for herself and her family

Lydia showcased how construction work began on the site up until the foundation was laid and then the building was finished

Countering naysayers, the young lady revealed that no man actually helped her do it and didn't sleep her way through to achieve it

Lydia, a young Nigerian lady, has excitedly flaunted a simple house she recently built as she celebrated the feat on social media.

Sharing snaps and short clips of her success on TikTok, Lydia appreciated God for making it a reality.

She said no man financed it. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lydiaclaxic

The snaps and clips she posted in a slide form captured how work began on the building location.

From blocks being clustered around, the foundation was laid and then a building stood on the site. Lydia also gave a sneek peep of the fine interior.

Some netizens came for her, saying that she slept with people to be able to fund it and this didn't sit well with the new house owner.

In a new TikTok clip, Lydia revealed that not all ladies sleep their way to successes and that no man helped her to build it. She however appreciated a friend who gave her N36k to purchase two doors.

assos_money_dmw said:

"Even if na hoo*kup she take build the house e still better pass una way no dey remember family. Congrats dear."

starzy_ff*cod said:

"Congrats baby, but pray make flood no do en own."

user770373701521 said:

"Congratulation dear I claim it in Jesus name."

Chiamaka1 said:

"Batter pikin wey they remember family… good one girl."

abieyuwa222 said:

"Congratulations to you dear small girl with a big God."

Testymel260 said:

"Congratulations to you my dear."

