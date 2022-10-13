A beautiful little girl has melted hearts on social media following her sweet attitude towards a pregnant woman

In a viral clip on TikTok, the little girl approached the expectant mother and gushed over her baby bump

The heartwarming moment was filmed, shared on TikTok, and netizens have been applauding the baby girl

A little girl has become everyone's 'sweetheart' on TikTok after a video of her at the beach surfaced.

The trending video showed the sweet girl extending love to a random pregnant woman whom she met.

Little girl admires baby bump Photo Credit: @leilyn.solis / TikTok

Source: UGC

She approached the expectant mum and gushed over her baby bump describing it as 'so cute'.

The pregnant woman got so overwhelmed as she expressed her love for the little girl who went ahead to beg for a kiss.

Little girl melts hearts with sweet attitude to pregnant lady

@rookiee.trucker said:

"She's so respectful you can see she was about to kiss your stomach then she asked if she can before she did."

@goddesswithinbathtreats stated:

"I'm going to sound crazy but who knows what spiritual connection she has with your baby."

@breezybri997 commented:

"Lol this baby has more respect than some adults! She asked permission and everything I love it!"

@chunkychick211 wrote:

"I think little girls are born with instinct of love and protection and mothering I don't know what it is but it's got to be genetic."

@keepingupwithmarge added:

"Omg when I was pregnant a little girl ran up to my belly and put her ear to it. Her mom got angry and she kept saying they’re talking to me."

@solz1986 noted:

"The fact she had to stop herself and then ask is just the most innocent thing ever. Well done to her parents. So adorable."

Source: Legit.ng