Deciding between hand moulded and machine-made blocks could be a task for new builders when looking at what would serve better

A blocks expert, Waliu, said that buying machine-produced work could save one a whole of supervision stress

In term of cost-saving, employing labourers to build blocks for may increase the number of units one gets per a bag of cement

When building a house or planning well, the cost and quality of materials always becomes a priority as they will determine how strong a building is.

One of the things people consider when setting out to construct their houses are the blocks. In many places on the internet, there have been an argument over which block is better between the ones made by machine or hand molded.

To avoid spending much time on supervision, buying blocks could be better. Photo source: Nairaland, TikTok/@dorinposh

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be drawing resource from Building Contractor Secrets to explore some of the differences between them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Time saving

One of the advantages Building Contractor Secrets gave to machine moulded blocks over the ones made by hands is that using manual labour takes a lot of time to mold many bricks at a time. No wonder blocks company opt for machine as they have to mass produce.

2. Cost saving

In conversation with a block expert, Waliu, he revealed that with the right supervision one could eliminate the cost of block company from one's building budget if one can emplore manual labour, get cement and sand and build blocks on one's site.

3. Quality

The quality between the two types of blocks are debatable. While a thread in a Nairaland forum is of the opinion that the need to make profit make a company increase the number of blocks per a bag of cement, Building Contractor Secrets argued that vibrated blocks comes with a smoother surface.

4. Increase time of supervision

Both Waliu and Building Contractor Secrets agree that with hand moulded blocks, much time is given to supervision to guard against manual workers outsmarting their employers. There could be cases of stolen bags of cement, a situation that could be eliminated.

Lady built mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady wowed many people online after showing the beautiful house project that she started in December 2021.

In nine months, she finished it. At the start of the project, the lady showed labourers working on her site in a video as they tried to bring the building to the lintel level.

At the lintel level, they added concrete and took the building up more to accommodate the extra-storey building.

Source: Legit.ng