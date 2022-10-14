A Nigerian lady living in America has made a video about the different food items her mother sent her from home

Among the items were ogbono, ata gungun (pepper), eguisi, locust beans and native attires, among many things

Many Nigerians who reacted to the video praised her mother's love as they wanted to know how she managed to send the things abroad

A young Nigerian lady has gone online to reveal the items her mother sent to her in America from Nigeria.

Making a video about it all, the lady showed items like locust beans, ogbono, eguisi, ata gun gun (dried pepper) and other spices.

Many people were amazed and wanted to know how the mother sent the food items. Photo source: TikTok/@dami.lola17

Source: UGC

Lady got locust beans, elubo, others in America

There were also things like elubo (yam powder) and ofada rice. The food items were properly packed in nylons for easy transport.

That was not all. The mother also packed some native clothes for her. Many people wanted to know the courier service she used.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has over 100 comments with thousands of views.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Peace Ebenezer Emem said:

"I can imagine! you gonna walk like a boss!! The kitchen is been restocked!!!"

Favorite Nurse said:

"please through which courier service? I want them to send me some things too but don't know any good courier service."

Poco_bg1 said:

"We left home to feed home.. home don send food come give us o."

omodano said:

"Mama wey sabi. God bless her abundantly."

Queen favvy45 said:

"God will bless our mothers swrs."

Kenyusman asked:

"How did she send it? Will appreciate.kindly reply me."

richie chima said:

"awwnn she knows wat her child needs."

Nigerian lady regrets taking food items to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions on TikTok after sharing a video showing what she regretted taking when relocating to Canada.

In the clip, she gave garri and palm oil as some of the food items. She even listed dry okra and cocoyam powder.

Many Nigerians in her comment section were surprised that she would regret travelling with such when they are sought-after items among Africans abroad.

Source: Legit.ng