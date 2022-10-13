A video shows an African mother scolding her dog identified as Billy over nonchalance and refusal to obey instructions

In the trending video, the dog looked straight into the woman's eyes and listened carefully while being slammed

The viral clip shared on Instagram has kept people in stitches as people make comments about the dog's reaction

An African mother had enough of her dog's disobedient attitude and she decided to have a word with it.

A trending video shows the woman tackling the dog named Billy during a face-to-face confrontation.

The woman slammed the dog for going to places in the house where it has been warned severally against going.

The dog stayed still

While being tackled, the dog didn't move a muscle. It just stared deeply into the eyes of its owner as she vented her anger at it.

In the woman's words:

"I have warned you to stop going to that upstairs again. Do you want me to be beating you before you listen. I warned you and I put carpet in that place so that you won't be going there. You will wake up in the morning and you will just go and camp upstairs.

"You don't normally hear word until I find stick to be beating you. And if I see stick to beat you, you will be shaking. I warned you several times not to be going to that upstairs. You will be doing face anyhow.

"I don't want to see you upstairs again. Do you hear me? Is it not Billy again? Do you hear what I am saying? Am I talking to somebody? I am giving you the last warning now. If I see you there again, I will beat hell out of you."

Dog's reaction to being scolded by African mum keeps netizens in stitches

Symbaserothick said:

"Dog confused AF."

Openspeaker_1 wrote:

"Billy knows his wrong, but can’t answer. The Dog get Buhari attitude, now Watin he wan do they he mind."

__cumidee commented:

"I waited for the part the dog would say I am sorry."

Sterlinglams stated:

"Look at the way the dog is looking at her. She wants him to answer. She has forgotten it's a dog. If it answers 'i have heard you Granma' nko? Granma will run scatter everywhere."

Rhodaofficial_ reacted:

"The dog is a legend for even sitting still. Even children being cautioned don't sit still. E just mean se that dog no hear pim of werin mama dey blab. Sorry talk."

Officialtemi_tidoz wrote:

"Mama said U will be doing face like ALANU. That place off me."

Demzelskincare said:

"I don't even talk much immediately I carry my cane like this my dogs will just behave themselves even the puppies."

Watch the video below:

