A Nigerian mum has stirred hilarious reactions online after sewing different outfits for her child's dog

The beautiful mother travelled abroad to see her child and decided to bring something along for the dog

In a funny video making rounds online, the dog tested the outfits, and some people gushed over the fitting

A video of a cute dog testing out different outfits has kept people in stitches. Its owner's mother gifted the dog several outfits in a heartwarming video.

The young woman was on a visit to her child's house abroad, and she brought along more than three outfits for the dog.

Dog slays in different outfits Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

In a sweet video, the dog tested the outfits while being filmed. The outfits looked cool.

Nigerians share their thoughts

The_real_ayomiposi said:

"It's the second outfit for me."

Eminex27 asked:

"How did she get the right measurements?"

Okorie_vera_chizoba wrote:

"Dis dog get cloths pass me."

Chiomaa_princess reacted:

"Dog don even first me get native wears it is well oohh sapa."

War_rhi_zonal_nba reacted:

"It’s quite weird how those dogs look on those dress. Funny asf…like brr wt is this on me."

Arabellanaomi remarked:

"Kpk. Dog wey dey wear lace."

Iam._arina wrote:

"Not the blue ashawo gown."

Sweetypeach23 noted:

"This dog doesn’t look happy on those dresses."

Omozele___ commented:

"It’s actually the fact that the dog isn’t trying to take the cloth off for me."

Watch the video below:

