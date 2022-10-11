A mum was surprised when her little daughter refused to stop crying for her daddy until he came to carry her

When the dad finally picked her up, the girl made a funny face at her mum as if to say 'I have taken your man'

The interesting video has gone viral and generated hilarious comments on Instagram where it was shared

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a little girl crying for her father's attention has gone viral on Instagram.

The short clip shows the girl wailing and insisting that daddy should carry her.

The baby girl got all the attention of her father. Photo credit: @babymellymel.

Source: Instagram

As soon as she got her father's attention, she kept quiet and became very happy in his arms.

She even made a funny face at her mum as if to say 'I have taken your man and you can do nothing.'

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video has caused an uproar on Instagram where it was shared by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@curtis_yuppie said:

"She is letting you know that, I am with your man and what are you going to do about that?"

@felly_unusual commented:

"Diz small small pipo can pretend ehn....see d automatic stop."

@joelilyofficial commented:

"It’s her smile for me. Got me smiling too."

@lolaudechukwu said:

"Imagine after all the stress, daddy is the next best thing. This life is not balanced."

@nicolenicol21 commented:

"Resident side chick."

@tochi889 said:

"She be like...."Yes, I am with ya man now and there's nothing you can do about it?"

@sheissahsy commented:

"This my genders has been dramatic right from birth."

@mistulevels said:

"This is how my daughter acts, now I sneak out of my own house."

@itswalley__ reacted:

"After busting my a$s and kicking me silly, the stress during labour you are screaming for ur pops!!! He will Carry the rest of your siblings in his womb then! I hate feeling used!"

Nigerian man restrains baby with rope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man used rope to hold a little baby.

The baby won't stay in one place, so the man got tired of him and had to restrain him with a rope.

The video that captured the funny action got many people laughing on social media.

Source: Legit.ng