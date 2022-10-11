Global site navigation

"Resident Side Chick": Wife Cries Out As Her Little Daughter 'Snatches Her Hubby', Gets All Attention in Video
Family & Relationships

"Resident Side Chick": Wife Cries Out As Her Little Daughter 'Snatches Her Hubby', Gets All Attention in Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • A mum was surprised when her little daughter refused to stop crying for her daddy until he came to carry her
  • When the dad finally picked her up, the girl made a funny face at her mum as if to say 'I have taken your man'
  • The interesting video has gone viral and generated hilarious comments on Instagram where it was shared

A video of a little girl crying for her father's attention has gone viral on Instagram.

The short clip shows the girl wailing and insisting that daddy should carry her.

Photos of a man cuddling his baby girl who won't let go of him.
The baby girl got all the attention of her father. Photo credit: @babymellymel.
Source: Instagram

As soon as she got her father's attention, she kept quiet and became very happy in his arms.

She even made a funny face at her mum as if to say 'I have taken your man and you can do nothing.'

The video has caused an uproar on Instagram where it was shared by @mufasatundeednut.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@curtis_yuppie said:

"She is letting you know that, I am with your man and what are you going to do about that?"

@felly_unusual commented:

"Diz small small pipo can pretend ehn....see d automatic stop."

@joelilyofficial commented:

"It’s her smile for me. Got me smiling too."

@lolaudechukwu said:

"Imagine after all the stress, daddy is the next best thing. This life is not balanced."

@nicolenicol21 commented:

"Resident side chick."

@tochi889 said:

"She be like...."Yes, I am with ya man now and there's nothing you can do about it?"

@sheissahsy commented:

"This my genders has been dramatic right from birth."

@mistulevels said:

"This is how my daughter acts, now I sneak out of my own house."

@itswalley__ reacted:

"After busting my a$s and kicking me silly, the stress during labour you are screaming for ur pops!!! He will Carry the rest of your siblings in his womb then! I hate feeling used!"

Nigerian man restrains baby with rope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man used rope to hold a little baby.

The baby won't stay in one place, so the man got tired of him and had to restrain him with a rope.

The video that captured the funny action got many people laughing on social media.

Source: Legit.ng

