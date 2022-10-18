A beautiful lady has revealed how she met the love of her life during a vacation to Benin about four years ago

In a recent interview, the lady revealed how she approached him for directions on the road and two weeks later they got engaged

The doting couple tied the knot six months after their meeting their love story has gone viral on social media

A young woman identified as Rachel Décoste arrived in West Africa's Republic of Benin in August 2018 on vacation.

According to her, she visited the country to cool her head off, not knowing that the trip would change her life.

Couple engaged after 2 weeks Photo Credit: @CNN

Source: UGC

During her stay in the country, Rachel met a passerby to ask for directions and just two weeks later, they were already engaged. They tied the knot six months later.

CNN reports that her husband, Honoré Orogbo, was a single father and business owner in his thirties who just happened to be passing by that morning.

After asking for directions, he offered to take her to the place on his motorbike and she accepted.

From there, their relationship got tighter. For the rest of the week, Honoré took Rachel to Benin's most important sites.

While touring Benin, Rachel and Honoré discussed. Although Rachel didn't open up about her personal life, she said she found herself trusting Honoré with her thoughts and feelings. Honoré opened up in turn.

"First conversations were about learning about myself, my family, my situation, who I am, who I really am. We were very open and very candid, because we were strangers and we'll never see each other again," recalls Rachel.

Rachel opened up to her friend about her situation

Rachel described the situation in an email to one of her close friends back in Ottawa.

"I think I think this person should be my husband. But am I crazy? I've known this guy for a week. Is that stupid? Tell me if I'm crazy," she wrote.

Her friend wrote back:

"Rachel, you are not a stupid person. You have good judgment. You are a good judge of character. If he's the one, grab him."

Rachel got more closer to him and even after travelling back to her country, she kept in touch until he secured his papers and moved to Canada to be with her.

Source: Legit.ng