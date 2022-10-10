A little boy remembered his father while eating and he decided to pour out his heart over his father's attitude

The little boy claimed that his father always spends money on 'meetings' rather than spend on his family

Social media users have reacted to the boy's comment with several people drumming support for him

A little Nigerian boy has expressed his displeasure at his father for always spending money on 'meetings'.

In a video shared on TikTok, the smart boy spoke to his sister about his father's choice of spending money.

He tackled his dad for always spending on meetings and questioned if the 'meeting' has now replaced his family.

"All this thing that daddy is spending on meeting, he is supposed to spend it on us. He will buy chicken for meeting, tissue for meeting, tooth pick for meeting, even drinks for meeting that he's supposed to buy for us. He's spending on meeting. Is the meeting his family? Are we not his family? He's spending it on meeting."

Netizens react as little boy tackles dad for spending on meetings

@amax_mma said:

"My dad yesterday. Na him dey host their town people yesterday. I feel ur pain."

@gracieokec stated:

"Meeting celebration Dey pain me sometimes because I do the cleanups."

@iphanyi__ wrote:

"Aswr visitor go come dem go give them big meat and drinks and he will be very cool with there kids."

@lawrencemarioo said:

"Na d meeting make u fit de see food chop cos like for me I know how many coperatives my dad joined then just for us."

@ewere7 commented:

"It’s wat he has heard someone say , the food in his front is not for family? Oga chop your food , you will understand later."

@superoptimuswarrior added:

"The same nonsense my father did and he regrets it till today because everybody don japa leave am."

Boy engages in debate with his father

