A video of one brave boy challenging his father’s statement regarding his mother’s beauty has been circulating online

The footage shows him question why his dad insists on saying his mother is the most beautiful woman in the world

Both the father and mother clapped back at his remarks, and netizens couldn’t help but find amusement in the family debate

One very opinionated young gent had people amused and feeling nervous for him after he decided to question his father on how he compliments his mother’s beauty – right in front of her.

A boy begged to differ about his mom being the most beautiful woman in the world. Image: @Thisthat_Acadmy/Twitter

Source: UGC

The boy presented his explanation

A video posted on Twitter by user @Thisthat_Acadmy shows him standing near his mother, who is seated on the couch, as he speaks to his dad. The boy questions his father about his statement about his mother being the “most beautiful woman in the world”.

“I’m not saying you aren’t beautiful my mother, you are beautiful, but to my father’s eyes. He cannot say to the world,” the boy explains.

He insisted

The father quickly interjects and reaffirms that he stands by what he says when he makes that statement.

A chaotic exchange of words breaks out as the boy insists that his mother is beautiful in his father’s eyes, and the mother begins to question why the boy has a problem with how the father compliments her.

“My point is, he must say you are the most beautiful woman in his eyes…You haven’t travelled the world,” the boy says in the video.

The father continues to question his logic as things begin to get heated.

Lol, he really got himself in a tricky situation in this one - unprovoked. Many netizens were left in chuckles of laughter viewing the funny video and shared their 2 cents on the hilarious family feud.

@mantje_ts asked:

“Isn't this the boy who was microwaving his school shirts? .”

@Lipra_LM remarked:

“Yoh, this boy sending his father to the Graves. .”

@stan_nare wrote:

“He knows exactly what he wants to say. It's just that he knows it will put him in trouble.”

@OnlyFac41632727 said:

“It's the "You haven’t travelled the world" for me..”

@bynicolenoah responded:

“That time mom is in disbelief bcos she is really used to being the most beautiful woman on earth. Mara yena she is pretty jealous down.”

@GasWolf1 said:

“This Gotta Be One Of The Most Great Families In SA..”

@Yaya2844328077 commented:

“What is he getting at love that the Father is sticking to his Statement confidently.”

@Afrikan_Badass reacted:

“ someone is applying to be homeless.”

Source: Briefly.co.za