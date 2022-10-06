A video showing how a little boy defended his mother who was in a play fight with her husband, has stirred massive reactions online

The innocent unsuspecting kid saw his parents in a make-believe fight and quickly pushed his dad

When they restarted the play fight, he did something that got many social media users marvelled

A little boy showed how much of a fine gentleman he would be in the future with a lovely act he did during a play fight between his father and mother.

The kid stepped took sides with his mother by pushing his father away, unbeknownst to him that they were just playing.

In the TikTok clip, he again pushed his dad as the funny couple restarted their fake brawl.

The couple enjoyed what their action was making the kid do, so they burst into laughter. In a lovely twist, the kid took his mum's hand and led her off the scene while his dad watched with a smile.

Netizens gushed over the little boy's action in the video.

Social media reactions

user7379332167804 said:

"How did they know the father is always stronger than mama."

juicy_queenjoy said:

"That's how my son of 1 year bit a doctor that was giving me injection."

Amalia Johnson said:

"And this point he know he’s stronger than the father as he’s pushing him to leave her."

duf547 said:

"U aa lucky de child didn’t bite u dat hw my son did wen he was young."

user7323007752976 said:

"Mothers love..even small children hates abuse or some sort of violent... you see.."

