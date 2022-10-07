A young lady has shared her pain on popular app, TikTok, over not being able to see her period despite her age

The lady identified as @paulettekubayi on the platform said she's already 20 years old, but yet to see her period

Netizens have sympathised with her as some claimed that they also had the same experience

A lady identified as Paulette Kubayi has opened up on TikTok about a personal issue she's facing.

The young lady shared a video on her official account on TikTok, disclosing that she's yet to see her period.

Lady says she's yet to see her period Photo Credit: @paulettekubayi / TikTok

The lady who gave her age as 20, however, did not divulge more details about her experience, nor the reason behind her situation.

"I am 20 years old and still haven't started periods. I hope it comes", she said.

Netizens sympathise with Paulette Kubayi

@katlegosedumedi12 said:

"Please visit your Dr, I have come across a woman who by nature cannot have periods."

@sherin_mametja stated:

"Nothing wrong babe, it means you are a late bloomer."

@kay_m28 wrote:

"Guys remember our grannies started their periods when they were older because of the things they use to eat maybe is the same case with her."

@i.luv.jheneaiko commented:

"This once happened to me I never had them till 17 but I would experience period pains every month until I went to the doctor they told me the hole."

@nelz252 stated:

"Don't listen to people who say you have nothing to worry about as if bango Doctor bonke. Better safe than sorry."

@user8759313915232 commented:

"Hi my love m a nurse m working e Femina hospital we specialize with women, please do something about it I can't explain everything lana good luck dear."

@dudukalane said:

"It's called primary amenorrhoea also experiencing tht nd am 27. It dsnt feel good eventhough people think its just ok or we Gods favourite."

@siakabizicharlotte68 added:

"My dear friend please just wait for them don't drink medications that may be dengerous for your health I know best cause we going through the same."

@buhlemdluli118 stated:

"Are you being serious. I saw mine while I was doing grade 7, probably you have insufficient hormones."

Watch the video below:

Lady reveals she has male and female organs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has caused a stir on social media after she came out as inters*ex, meaning someone with male and female reproductive organs.

In a TikTok video that has now amassed over 1 million views, the lady said she was born that way and didn't offend anyone. In a subsequent release, the lady shared more information about her personal life and body.

The Nigerian who openly expressed her desire to be in a relationship revealed that she doesn't menstruate.

