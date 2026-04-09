The CBN has dismissed as fake news the claim that there was a new N5000 note, saying it carried the image of President Bola Tinubu

According to the apex bank, there is no new N5000 note being considered, as claimed by social media, and Nigerians should therefore be guided

However, the clarification by the apex bank in the country has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, as many condemned the spreading of the fake news

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the circulating image of the new N5,000 bank note is fake news. Some social media users maintained that the apex bank released the first sample of the new note, featuring the image of President Bola Tinubu

Some Nigerians on social media have expressed a flurry of reactions to the claim. However, the CBN debunked the claim in a tweet on Thursday, April 9.

CBN denies claim of new ₦5000 note with image of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @cenbank

Source: Twitter

The CBN tweet reads:

“This content is fake. Let the public be guided.”

Reports indicated that the viral image contained 90 per cent AI material after it was subjected to AI detector tool, Hive Moderation.

Nigerians react as CBN denies new note

However, the CBN's dismissal of the claim as fake news has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Dacosta explained why the government cannot arrest the distributor of fake news:

"You guys are handicapped! You have all the instrumentalism of government to arrest and prosecute fake news purveyors, but can’t use it. They will burn down this country for you with fake news. And it would be too late to remedy."

Umukoro alleged that the fake news was being shared by the supporters of the opposition:

"This is the handiwork of OBIDIENTD aka ADC aka IPOBY aka Obidiots! They're mischief makers, hell-bent on heating the polity, since they know they can never win any elections in this country."

Nigerians react as CBN denies having new ₦5000 note with President Bola Tinubu's image Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Kayode Abraham called for the scrapping of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes:

"Let it be fake news and let it perish in the minds and masterminds of the never-do-well propagandists. If anything and if the President means well for our economy, the N200, N500 & N1k notes should be scrapped. Not aiming N5k notes to be stolen, siphoned & stashed away as done with others."

Oluwatosein maintained that the fake news has caused unnecessary panic and appreciated the CBN for the clarification:

"Thank you @cenbank for the quick clarification. This fake ₦5000 note with Tinubu’s face don cause plenty unnecessary panic. Abeg make we all verify before we forward anything. No be every design wey dey fly na real one. Let’s protect our naira from fake news too."

Qing Travis said Nigerians will reject the new note if it is true, while criticising the federal government:

"Unfortunately, we are beginning to believe. The federal government and its parastatals are fond of denying allegations, only for the allegations to be true at the day’s end. However, Nigerians will not support this dumb currency."

You can read more comments on the CBN dismissal on X here:

Diri declares a public holiday for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be visiting Bayelsa State on Friday, April 10, to commission some legacy projects in the south-south state.

In view of this, Governor Douye Diri has announced the day as a public holiday and the shutdown of markets in the state.

However, the government's public holiday and the closing of markets for the president's visit have been criticised by some Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng