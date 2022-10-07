A short video making rounds online has captured a newly married woman cooking food for her in-laws

According to the bride, it was the first time for her to get into the kitchen to prepare a meal for her in-laws

The beautiful bride shared a video while cooking the food and also showed off the final result on TikTok

The newly wedded bride identified as @jaynanza on TikTok said it was the first time she would be cooking for her in-laws after wedding.

Bride cooks for in-laws, newly wedded bride Photo Credit: @jaynanza / TikTok, Isioma Omenka / Getty images

Source: UGC

The excited woman shared a video of herself making pasta and yam, but her method of preparation and the face of the food didn't appeal to many netizens.

While some people kindly advised her to learn how to cook, others criticized her greatly.

Massive reactions as bride cooks for in-laws

@akuwealth2 said:

"I am murife, this time I will run, without looking back please nobody should not me not to run."

@adaezemoni stated:

"It's beans and spaghetti. You guys should try it out it’s cool. Tho the process is wrong."

@mohlee_ stated:

"I no know the issues you get with them sha but I was eating when I saw this. I’m not even your in-law."

@_mor3nik3ji_ said

"Is it only me that thinks the last thing she added was shear butter(Ori)."

@sophia_tha_1st added:

"What’s the name of this food? Because I can’t come up with the name."

@user2881773197560 said:

"My dog eats better than this. With all the food options, you couldn’t hire a chef and plate it like you cooked it."

@stephdiva10 commented:

"Your in-laws must dogs named Murife. am telling them to run. Murife go na go, no hear nothing. runnnnn."

@dedesdoses asked:

"Blood of Shadrach Meshach and Abednego. Solape what did you really add in your stew?"

@urdadsgreasytoenails reacted:

"That’s for the dogs right? Ain’t no way actual people are eating that."

Watch the video below:

Lady cooks rice and stew for workers at construction site

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, Okeke Stephanie, who describes herself as a "structure engineer" on TikTok shared a video where she worked at a construction site.

In the clip, she could be seen lifting bags of materials and mixing them to get her job done. Stephanie encouraged people who may see her kind of job as hard. The hardworking lady said that even if it is, they also could do it.

After going through the onerous activity to have the job done, Stephanie took care of her colleagues during lunch time. To make them have good food to eat, she decided to cook rice and stew for them. A part of the clip she shared has them sitting around a big pot of food and feasting on it.

Source: Legit.ng