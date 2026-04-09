A Nigerian lady has shared a video capturing her fearful and embarrassing first-time experience inside an elevator

She posted the moment when she got confused about what to do after the elevator's power was cut off while on it

The clip went viral online, with many users reacting to her emotional experience while sharing their own

A Nigerian lady has sparked buzz on social media after openly sharing her extremely embarrassing first-time experience inside an elevator.

The content creator, known on TikTok as @uwanacontentcreator, posted the video on Tuesday, April 8, 2026, in which she recorded her panic while trapped in the elevator.

A Nigerian lady shares an embarrassing moment entering an elevator for the first time. Photo credit: @uwanacontentcreator/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares first-time experience on elevator

In the clip, the lady was heard praying as the elevator doors refused to close immediately, despite pressing the close button. She was confused and fearful during the process, and when the door finally shut, she kept on saying:

"Jesus... I don't want to disgrace myself. God, please don't embarrass me. Lord, I don't know what to do."

What many noticed was how she composed herself when others entered the elevator. Immediately they got off, she started panicking.

A Nigerian lady panics over a first-time experience inside an elevator. Photo credit: @uwanacontentcreator/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A somewhat disturbing moment was when the elevator's power went out for a few seconds while she was inside. She felt trapped and began to scream and panic

“God, why did I enter here… Why did I enter here?” She said.

Eventually, the power was restored, and she continued calling on Jesus for help until the elevator finally reached the ground floor. As the doors opened, she breathed a huge sigh of relief and said, “Bye, guys,” while quickly exiting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to lady's first time in elevator

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the hilarious but concerning video. Some of the comments are below.

Bamzzy87 said:

"I can tell nah the cctv operator switched off the light. Dem don dey laugh you already my sister."

Vickybby wrote:

"😂 I went to bank for the first time. I thought I entered the elevator, not knowing that it was just a door."

Livingwithvivian stated:

"You still Dey shout the thing no go close for there. Wetin you go fly come our side use leg Dey trek go up, you Dey shout he no go close 😏🙄, until he lock you inside, they use Nigeria elevator they do content, Dey play.😩"

Beauty Queen commented:

"Elevator wey we dey use this side steady."

Roseline 🦋✨

"The first time I used an elevator, I came up with someone, I couldn’t go down and I didn’t see the stairs I had to follow back stairs and appeared in their kitchen 😭😭😭 a staff said I should go back n folllw the ryt way but I just formed n told him I’m in a hurry and left. I made series of research that day. 😭"

Lady laments, trapped inside elevator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who works in home service shared how she was trapped inside an elevator.

The young lady regretted her situation in the viral clip, stating that if she had known, she would have taken the stairs to avoid such an experience.

Source: Legit.ng