A woman who just gave birth has shared the video and photo of the huge amount gifted to her by her husband

She also posted an amazing photo of her husband cuddling the baby as she still recuperates in the hospital

TikTokers are reacting to the gift in different ways as some mums say they haven't got any push gifts before

A new mum has shown off the alert of N316k she got from her husband as a push gift.

She shared the alert of 60000 Rupees (N316k) alongside photos of her husband cuddling their new bundle of joy.

The woman thank her husband for the N316k given to her as push gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@boooyie.

In the video she posted on TikTok, the mum was also seen in hospital bed where she gave birth.

She captioned the video:

"Thank God for my pink jet and thanks husbae for the push gift."

A push gift is a kind of appreciation from a man to his wife after she must have given birth.

Not many women in her comment section agree that they have ever received one from their men.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mpho lebogo said:

"Got two kids with him, no push gift."

@ropahcarol reacted:

"My first child my son and not even a sweet."

@Zamaximba Mlaba said:

"Two boys and didn’t even get a balloon, this life has no balance."

@Sanele mampuru commented:

"I just saved this and I'm going to forward to my husband."

@AnnahSidwel asked:

"Where do we download this kind of men?"

@Omega Adel said:

"That money was for something else plz don't give us pressure."

@user6096565771296 commented:

"The pressure is getting worse."

@07304Cindy Mamqwathi said:

"Give him another baby soon. He deserves 7 babies."

@Kananelo Grace Mifi said:

"I just had to pause to count the zeros."

@Michelle said:

"There’s just something about life hospitals. I also gave birth there and he bought me a car."

Woman with big baby bump gives birth to twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman with a big baby bump gave birth to twin babies.

The woman showed off her cute babies in a TikTok video and wowed everyone.

Her pregnancy was so heavy that people wondered how she carried it.

