A white lady married to a Nigerian man has proudly shown off the native soup called ofe akwu she prepared

The excited German said her husband nearly died on returning home to see the meal and hailed herself for the effort

The lady known as Baby Oku Germany warned Nigerians to quit calling her Oyinbo, a Yoruba name for a white person

A German lady who tied the knot with a Nigerian is sure enjoying her interracial marriage and recently showcased how well she has adapted to learning to cook a native soup.

The lady simply identified as Baby Oku Germany, shared on Facebook pictures of her first attempt at preparing a palm fruit soup known as ofe akwu in Igbo language.

She expressed joy in her effort. Photo Credit: Baby_oku_Germany

She was full of praise for herself and remarked that her husband was stunned after returning home to see the pot.

The lady seized the opportunity to jokingly sound a note of warning that she should henceforth not be referred to as Oyinbo. Her post reads:

"Today me chef Baby oku , was in high spirtit as i dey cry for my favorite place in this World 042 ngwo enugu state naija , igbo Land, i still dey for my remeberance ... so i rush buy everything to carry myself back to village .... the result was ofe akwu.

"My oga nearly died as He came home and saw the Pot. I know say as oyibo me i try weller. Nwanji ocha done commot from my body since oooh! From today make una no call me oyibo again.

"My ofe akwu was tasting unexpected delicious.

"Is my first time preapering it."

Social media reactions

Kizz Danny said:

"OMG

"Is there palm cannel in Germany?

"And how did you manage to cook it?"

Emmanuel Abumchionye said:

"Ofe akwu , but i hate that long rice it has nos taste."

Ugwu Lord Ugwu said:

"The Original Baby Oku... You are hotter than fire."

